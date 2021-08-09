Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Get Premier Foods alerts:

PRRFY opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Foods (PRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.