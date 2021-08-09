Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$123.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$123.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$133.43.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH stock opened at C$130.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$93.66 and a 1 year high of C$131.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.