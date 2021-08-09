Presima Inc. Buys 366,101 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 148.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 366,101 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for 4.2% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $29,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.82. 26,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.24. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

