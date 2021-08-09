Presima Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for approximately 0.8% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Agree Realty worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Agree Realty by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.66.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

