Presima Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Presima Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,500 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.80. 57,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

