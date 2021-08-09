Presima Inc. Has $843,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,731,000 after acquiring an additional 169,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.92. 21,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,433. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.