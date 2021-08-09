Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.33 million, a PE ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 18.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

