Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 434,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VECO opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -209.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

