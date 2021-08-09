Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,448 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DSP Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DSP Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSPG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.39 million, a P/E ratio of -72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

