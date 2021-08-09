Primecoin Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $908,999.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,288,347 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

