Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

PRIM stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

