Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 41,412 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Boyd Gaming worth $16,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $59.10 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

