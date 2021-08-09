Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $19,645,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.24. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.19%. WesBanco’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

