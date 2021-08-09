Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 657,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE:ELY opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ELY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.