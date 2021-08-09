Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.76 Million Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of BancFirst worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $2,187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,823 shares of company stock worth $4,427,158 over the last three months. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

