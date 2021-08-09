Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,514 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

LUMN stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

