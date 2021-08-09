Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 147.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

