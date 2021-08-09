Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 2,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 945,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Specifically, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

