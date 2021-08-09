Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Presima Inc.’s Largest Position

Presima Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388,000 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 7.4% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.06% of Prologis worth $51,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Prologis by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.70. 21,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

