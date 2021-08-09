Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Prologis worth $339,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $129.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $130.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

