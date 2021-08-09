Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.62. 15,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,799. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

