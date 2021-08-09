ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €17.70 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.07 ($23.61).

ETR:PSM opened at €15.90 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.05. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

