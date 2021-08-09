Provention Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after buying an additional 537,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

