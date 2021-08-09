Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Prudential alerts:

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Also, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, with a total value of £99,680 ($130,232.56). In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,412.

PRU stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,423 ($18.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,896,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,900. The stock has a market cap of £37.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,412.12.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.