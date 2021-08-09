Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $99.80 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.80.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.