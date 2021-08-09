Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SOFI opened at $16.71 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

