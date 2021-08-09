Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Issued By William Blair

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.81.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

