Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nevro Corp. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.71). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Nevro stock opened at $119.73 on Monday. Nevro has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $188.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

