Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xencor, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XNCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.22 on Monday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xencor in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 13,943.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

