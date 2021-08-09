Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nikola Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nikola in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nikola’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.28 on Monday. Nikola has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 333.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nikola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth $5,987,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the first quarter worth $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

