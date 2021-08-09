Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Issued By Wedbush

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Shares of PCRX opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $9,103,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $8,042,000.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $138,927.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $161,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,730.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

