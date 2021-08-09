Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.10). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $195.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 476,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

