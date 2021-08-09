Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $60.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

