Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $23.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $21.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $17.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $46.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $90.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $119.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $134.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $158.00 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,470.42.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,182.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.66, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,228.99. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

