Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. Lowered by Beacon Securities (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday.

CXB opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

