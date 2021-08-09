Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Cut by SVB Leerink

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $588.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

