Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lifted by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

CRK opened at $5.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $14,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

