Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%.

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

NYSE KRP opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $659.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

