Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Increased by Truist Securiti

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $15.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $16.70 EPS.

MKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,257.20 on Monday. Markel has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,208.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Markel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Markel by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Markel by 65.0% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

