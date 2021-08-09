Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

TSE PRN opened at C$20.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.34, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$419.16 million and a P/E ratio of -11.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.83. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$16.79 and a one year high of C$36.73.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 million.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

