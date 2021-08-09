Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Increased by Analyst

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

