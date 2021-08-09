Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Decreased by Analyst

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.61. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,113,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

