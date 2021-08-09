Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Reduced by William Blair

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $101.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

