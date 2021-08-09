Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $275.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.78. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $192.98 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,119.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 832.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

