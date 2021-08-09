QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 810 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $33,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 440,264 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $15,702,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $12,835,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $11,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $36.94 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79.

