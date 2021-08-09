QP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

QP Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 3.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after buying an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.11 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

