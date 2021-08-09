QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,328,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter worth approximately $14,050,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KT by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 135,140 shares in the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

