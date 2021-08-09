Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.82.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $85,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,621 shares of company stock worth $2,786,540. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quanterix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanterix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

