QuickSwap (QUICK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.36 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $66.94 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $419.05 or 0.00915716 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00143838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00147590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,686.04 or 0.99833638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.05 or 0.00778049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.