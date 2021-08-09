QV Investors Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $94,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.40. 128,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,979,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

